Azerbaijani flag-bearer made a surprise at Rio 2016 Paralympics opening ceremony - VIDEO

8 September, 2016 09:32

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani flag-bearer Ilham Zakiyev made a surprise at Rio 2016 Paralympics opening ceremony. Report informs, the judoka dressed national costume for the parade. Azerbaijan will be represented by 24 athletes at 6 sports in Rio 2016 Paralympics.