Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Kayaker Inna Osypenko-Radomska, representing Azerbaijan at Rio 2016, has started race at 500m.

Report informs, the 34-year-old athlete reached finish at 1 minute 51.750 seconds at K-1 500m qualifying race.

So, Osypenko-Radomska won the race and qualified for semifinal.

The next stage race will start at 18:17 pm.