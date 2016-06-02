Azerbaijani cyclist wins a license to Rio 2016

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Member of Azerbaijan's highway cycling national team Yelena Pavlukhina has won a license for Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

Report was told at Azerbaijan Cycling Federation (ACF), relevant letter of approval has been sent to the National Olympic Committee and ACF by International Cycling Union (UCI).

Y.Pavlukhina will represent the country at women's team competition.

Thus, number of licenses won by Azerbaijani cyclists reached to 4. Maksim Averin and Yelena Pavlukhina will represent the country at group competitions in Brazil highway cycling, Olga Ismayilova at sprint and keirin types of track cycling.