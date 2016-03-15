 Top
    Azerbaijani cyclist wins 2 licenses to Rio 2016

    Maxim Averin also gained license to participate in Rio-2016 previous road cyclist

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Female cyclist from Azerbaijan Olga Ismayilova, a member of the national team gained 2 licenses for the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

    Report was told in the Azerbaijani Cycling Federation, in this regard, the International Cycling Union (UCİ), sent a letter to the National Olympic Committee and Azerbaijani Cycling Federation.

    Women cyclist will represent Azerbaijan at the summit racing and keirin.

    Maxim Averin also gained license to participate in "Rio-2016" previous road cyclist.

