Azerbaijani cyclist wins 2 licenses to Rio 2016

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Female cyclist from Azerbaijan Olga Ismayilova, a member of the national team gained 2 licenses for the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Cycling Federation, in this regard, the International Cycling Union (UCİ), sent a letter to the National Olympic Committee and Azerbaijani Cycling Federation.

Women cyclist will represent Azerbaijan at the summit racing and keirin.

Maxim Averin also gained license to participate in "Rio-2016" previous road cyclist.