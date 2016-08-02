 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani athletes left for Rio de Janeiro - PHOTO

    Families of the sportsmen, members of the public attended departure of delegation

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The athletes, to represent Azerbaijan at 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics were seen of at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    Report informs, the athletes' families, members of the public, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and reporters attended departure of the delegation.

    The ceremony lasted till 00:00 am.

    The plane of the Azerbaijani delegation to Rio de Janeiro took off at 01:00 am.

    The delegation left on a charter flight. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi