Azerbaijani athletes left for Rio de Janeiro - PHOTO

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The athletes, to represent Azerbaijan at 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics were seen of at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Report informs, the athletes' families, members of the public, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and reporters attended departure of the delegation.

The ceremony lasted till 00:00 am.

The plane of the Azerbaijani delegation to Rio de Janeiro took off at 01:00 am.

The delegation left on a charter flight.