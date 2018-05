Azerbaijani athlete wins silver medal of Rio 2016

18 August, 2016 16:41

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Canoeist Valentin Demyanenko, representing Azerbaijan at Rio 2016, has competed at the final round. Report informs, the 33-year-old athlete reached finish line at 39.493 seconds at C-1 200m. So, Demyanenko has won a silver medal.