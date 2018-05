Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani athlete Ramil Guliyev, performing in the Turkish national team in Rio de Janeiro, reached the finals of the XXXI Summer Olympic Games.

Report informs R. Guliyev showed his strength in the 200-meter dash.

Athlete reached the semi-finals in 20.09 seconds and rose to the final. Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is also among the final competitors of Guliyev.

Notably, the final race will take place on August 19.