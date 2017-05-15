Azerbaijan wins seven medal in rhythmic gymnastics at Baku 2017

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Award ceremony was held in the National Gymnastics Arena for winners of individual competitions in rhythmic gymnastics at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs, Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Durunda won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal, while another Azerbaijani gymnast Jala Piriyeva won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

The ceremony was attended by President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe and Vice-President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov.