Azerbaijan will not pay travel expenses of Islamic Solidarity Games participant countries

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will not pay travel expenses of guest countries coming to IV Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, Chief Operating Officer for Islamic Solidarity Games Mike Loynd said at signing ceremony of the agreement on partnership with "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL).

He said that the majority of the participating countries will pay their own travel expenses, "A few countries may have need a support. It will be paid by international donor organizations. Azerbaijani side will not have any responsibility”.

AZAL Vice President Eldar Hajiyev said that according to the agreement, the participating countries will be able to use all the infrastructure of AZAL

Notably, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku, May 12-22.