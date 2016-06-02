Azerbaijan will be represented in Rio 2016 by a record number of athletes and sports - LIST

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented by a record number of sports and athletes in 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Report informs, the number of licenses cards exceeded the figure of "London 2012".
According to the official website of the Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro up to 10 000 athletes from 39 types of sport will compete for 301 sets of medals. Up to date 55 Azerbaijani athletes won 18 types of licenses. They got a chance to gain 57 medals.
53 athletes won 52 licenses in 15 types of sport for the London Summer Olympic Games of 2012.
Licenses in sports (the number of licenses won by athletes and they will be represented) won by Azerbaijani sportsmen:Archery (1-1), gymnastics (2-2), athletics (3-3), boxing (8-8), canoe-slalom (1-1), kayak-canoe (2-3), road bikes ( 2-2), track cycling (1-2), fencing (1-1), judo (6-6), artistic gymnastics (1-1), rowing (2-1), shooting (1-1), swimming (1-2), taekwondo (4-4), triathlon (1-1), weightlifting (4-4), wrestling (14-14)
Names of the athletes, who will represent Azerbaijan in the Olympic Games are listed below:
|No
|Last name, first name
|Sports and subjects
|1.
|Albert Salimov
|Boxing (60 kq)
|2.
|Elvin Mamishzade
|Boxing (52 kq)
|3.
|Parviz Bagirov
|Boxing(69 kq)
|4.
|Javid Chalabiyev
|Boxing(56 kq)
|5.
|Lorenzo Sotomayor
|Boxing (64 kq)
|6.
|Abdulkadir Abdullayev
|Boxing (-91 kq)
|7.
|Mahammadrasul Mejidov
|Boxing (+91 kq)
|8.
|Yana Alekseyevna
|Boxing (60 kq)
|9.
|Skidan Hanna
|Athletics (hammer throw)
|10.
|Nazim Babayev
|Athletics (triple jump)
|11.
|Hayle Ibrahimov
|Athletics (5000 m. Sprint)
|12.
|Alexander Alexandrov/Boris Yotov
|Rowing (2000 m. ikinəfərlik qayıq)
|13.
|Valentin Demyanenko
|Canoe (200m. birnəfərlik qayıq)
|14.
|İnna Osipenko-Rodomska
|Ski (200 m. single boat)
|15.
|İnna Osipenko-Rodomska
|Ski(500 m. single boat)
|16.
|Yure Meglich
|Canoe-Slalom (single boat)
|17.
|Elvin Mürsaliyev
|Greco-Roman wrestling (75 kg)
|18.
|Rovshan Bayramov
|Greco-Roman wrestling (59 kg)
|19.
|Rasul Chunayev
|Greco-Roman wrestling (66 kg)
|20.
|Sabah Shariati
|Greco-Roman wrestling (130 kg)
|21.
|SamanTahmasibi
|Greco-Roman wrestling (85 kg)
|22.
|Mariya Stadnik
|Women's wrestling (48 kg)
|23.
|Anjela Doroqan
|Women's wrestling (53 kg)
|24.
|Yuliya Ratkevich
|Women's wrestling (58 kg)
|25.
|Mirjalal Hasanzade
|Free-style wrestling (57 kg)
|26.
|Togrul Asgarov
|Free-style wrestling (65 kg)
|27.
|Mahammadhaji Khatiyev
|Free-style wrestling (86 kg)
|28.
|Hetag Gazyumov
|Free-style wrestling (97 kg)
|29.
|Jamaladdin Magomedov
|Free-style wrestling (125 kg)
|30.
|Jabrayil Hasanov
|Free-style wrestling (74 kg)
|31.
|Marina Durunda
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|32.
|Oleq Stepko
|Gymnastics
|33.
|Petro Pakhnyuk
|Gymnastics
|34.
|The team of 4 people
|Weightlifting
|35.
|The team of 4 people
|Weightlifting
|36.
|The team of 4 people
|Weightlifting
|37.
|The team of 4 people
|Weightlifting
|38.
|Radik İsayev
|Taekwondo (+80 kq)
|39.
|Farida Azizova
|Taekwondo (67 kq)
|40.
|Milad Beigi Harcegani
|Taekwondo (-80 kq)
|41.
|Patimat Abakarova
|Taekwondo (49 kq)
|42.
|Maksim Averin
|A bike (Highway)
|43.
|Olga İsmayilova
|A bike (keyrin)
|44.
|Olga İsmayilova
|A bike (sprint)
|45.
|Yelena Pavlukhina
|A bike (Highway)
|46.
|Maksim Shemberev
|Swimming (400 meters complex swimming)
|47.
|Maksim Shemberev
|Swimming (1500-meter freestyle swimming)
|48.
|Sabina Mikina
|Fencing (Sabla)
|49.
|Rostislav Pevtsov
|Triathlon
|50.
|Olqa Senyuk
|Archery
|51.
|Ruslan Lunev
|Shooting
|52 - 57.
|Judo
|6 licenses (60 kg, 66 kg, 73 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, +100 kg)
