    Azerbaijan will be represented in Rio 2016 by a record number of athletes and sports - LIST

    4 kinds of sports out of 18 are new

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented by a record number of sports and athletes in 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. 

    Report informs, the number of licenses cards exceeded the figure of "London 2012".

    According to the official website of the Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro up to 10 000 athletes from 39 types of sport will compete for 301 sets of medals. Up to date 55 Azerbaijani athletes won 18 types of licenses. They got a chance to gain 57 medals.

    53 athletes won 52 licenses in 15 types of sport for the London Summer Olympic Games of 2012.

    Licenses in sports (the number of licenses won by athletes and they will be represented) won by Azerbaijani sportsmen:Archery (1-1), gymnastics (2-2), athletics (3-3), boxing (8-8), canoe-slalom (1-1), kayak-canoe (2-3), road bikes ( 2-2), track cycling (1-2), fencing (1-1), judo (6-6), artistic gymnastics (1-1), rowing (2-1), shooting (1-1), swimming (1-2), taekwondo (4-4), triathlon (1-1), weightlifting (4-4), wrestling (14-14)

    Names of the athletes, who will represent Azerbaijan in the Olympic Games are listed below:

    No Last name, first name Sports and subjects
    1. Albert Salimov Boxing (60 kq)
    2. Elvin Mamishzade Boxing (52 kq)
    3. Parviz Bagirov Boxing(69 kq)
    4. Javid Chalabiyev Boxing(56 kq)
    5. Lorenzo Sotomayor Boxing (64 kq)
    6. Abdulkadir Abdullayev Boxing (-91 kq)
    7. Mahammadrasul Mejidov Boxing (+91 kq)
    8. Yana Alekseyevna Boxing (60 kq)
    9. Skidan Hanna Athletics (hammer throw)
    10. Nazim Babayev Athletics (triple jump)
    11. Hayle Ibrahimov Athletics (5000 m. Sprint)
    12. Alexander Alexandrov/Boris Yotov Rowing (2000 m. ikinəfərlik qayıq)
    13. Valentin Demyanenko Canoe (200m. birnəfərlik qayıq)
    14. İnna Osipenko-Rodomska Ski (200 m. single boat)
    15. İnna Osipenko-Rodomska Ski(500 m. single boat)
    16. Yure Meglich Canoe-Slalom (single boat)
    17. Elvin Mürsaliyev Greco-Roman wrestling (75 kg)
    18. Rovshan Bayramov Greco-Roman wrestling (59 kg)
    19. Rasul Chunayev Greco-Roman wrestling (66 kg)
    20. Sabah Shariati Greco-Roman wrestling (130 kg)
    21. SamanTahmasibi Greco-Roman wrestling (85 kg)
    22. Mariya Stadnik Women's wrestling (48 kg)
    23. Anjela Doroqan Women's wrestling (53 kg)
    24. Yuliya Ratkevich Women's wrestling (58 kg)
    25. Mirjalal Hasanzade Free-style wrestling (57 kg)
    26. Togrul Asgarov Free-style wrestling (65 kg)
    27. Mahammadhaji Khatiyev Free-style wrestling (86 kg)
    28. Hetag Gazyumov Free-style wrestling (97 kg)
    29. Jamaladdin Magomedov Free-style wrestling (125 kg)
    30. Jabrayil Hasanov Free-style wrestling (74 kg)
    31. Marina Durunda Rhythmic Gymnastics
    32. Oleq Stepko Gymnastics
    33. Petro Pakhnyuk Gymnastics
    34. The team of 4 people Weightlifting
    35. The team of 4 people Weightlifting
    36. The team of 4 people Weightlifting
    37. The team of 4 people Weightlifting
    38. Radik İsayev Taekwondo (+80 kq)
    39. Farida Azizova Taekwondo (67 kq)
    40. Milad Beigi Harcegani Taekwondo (-80 kq)
    41. Patimat Abakarova Taekwondo (49 kq)
    42. Maksim Averin A bike (Highway)
    43. Olga İsmayilova A bike (keyrin)
    44. Olga İsmayilova A bike (sprint)
    45. Yelena Pavlukhina A bike (Highway)
    46. Maksim Shemberev Swimming (400 meters complex swimming)
    47. Maksim Shemberev Swimming (1500-meter freestyle swimming)
    48. Sabina Mikina Fencing (Sabla)
    49. Rostislav Pevtsov Triathlon
    50. Olqa Senyuk Archery
    51. Ruslan Lunev Shooting
    52 - 57. Judo 6 licenses (60 kg, 66 kg, 73 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, +100 kg)
