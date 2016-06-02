Azerbaijan will be represented in Rio 2016 by a record number of athletes and sports - LIST

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented by a record number of sports and athletes in 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs, the number of licenses cards exceeded the figure of "London 2012".

According to the official website of the Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro up to 10 000 athletes from 39 types of sport will compete for 301 sets of medals. Up to date 55 Azerbaijani athletes won 18 types of licenses. They got a chance to gain 57 medals.

53 athletes won 52 licenses in 15 types of sport for the London Summer Olympic Games of 2012.

Licenses in sports (the number of licenses won by athletes and they will be represented) won by Azerbaijani sportsmen:Archery (1-1), gymnastics (2-2), athletics (3-3), boxing (8-8), canoe-slalom (1-1), kayak-canoe (2-3), road bikes ( 2-2), track cycling (1-2), fencing (1-1), judo (6-6), artistic gymnastics (1-1), rowing (2-1), shooting (1-1), swimming (1-2), taekwondo (4-4), triathlon (1-1), weightlifting (4-4), wrestling (14-14)

Names of the athletes, who will represent Azerbaijan in the Olympic Games are listed below: