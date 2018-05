Azerbaijan will be represented by 19 Paralympic athletes in Rio 2016

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented by 19 atheletes in Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Report informs, 14 of them are male and 5 female.

Kamil Aliyev, Elchin Muradov, Irada Aliyeva, Elena Cebanu, Rufat Rafiyev, Elmir Dzhabrailov will participate in athletics competitions, Ilham Zekiyev, Ramil Gasimov, Bayram Mustafayev, Ramin Ibrahimov, Rovshan Safarov, Kenan Abdullaxanlı, Sabina Abdullayeva - in judo, Dmitri Saley, Roman Saley - in swimming, Elshan Huseynov, Rəzm Azer Ahmed Mahboub in powerlifting, Yelena Taranova - in shooting.

Azerbaijani athletes will compete in 5 sports.