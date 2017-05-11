Azerbaijan sets up awards for highest achievements in the 4th Islamic Games

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on determination of awards for Azerbaijani sportsmen/sportswomen and their coaches for highest results in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku.

Report informs, according to document, amounts of awards to Azerbaijani sportsmen/sportswomen and their coaches for highest results in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games are as follows:

Winners of gold medals – AZN 100,,000, their personal coaches – AZN 50,000;

Silver medal winners – AZN 50,000, their personal coaches – 25,000;

Bronze medal winners – AZN 30,000, their personal coaches – AZN 15,000.

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized to solve tasks set forth in the order.

Moreover, President of National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on determination of awards for Azerbaijani sportsmen/sportswomen and their coaches for highest results in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku.

Winners of gold medals – AZN 50,000, their personal coaches – AZN 25,000;

Silver medal winners – AZN 30,000, their personal coaches – 15,000;

Bronze medal winners – AZN 20,000, their personal coaches – AZN 10,000.