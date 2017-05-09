Azerbaijan's female handball team starting Islamic Games with victory

© AzerTac

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national female handball team played its first game in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs, Cameroon was the first rival.

The game played at "Sərhədçi" Sport Olympic Center ended with the victory of hosting team - 28:26. Our team, who went to the brake ahead with score 18:14, didn’t give up the lead until the end of the game. Tukey took victory over Uzbekistan with score 37:21 (16:8) in another match.

Notably, Azerbaijan national team will play against Uzbekistan on May 10, and Turkey on May 11. The semifinals will be played on May 13, the bronze medal and final matches on May 14.