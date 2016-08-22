Azerbaijan ranks 8th in the number of medals per million citizens of the country

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took the first place in the ratio of won Olympic medals to the number of athletes participating in the competition in Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs citing AFP, Azerbaijan represented in Olympics by 56 athletes took the first place with the figure of 0.36. It was followed by Ethiopia (0.24), third place was given to the United States (0.22).

From the ratio of the number of medals per million inhabitants, Azerbaijan took the eighth place. So, every million inhabitants of the country accounts for 1.84 medals won at the Olympic Games in Rio. Grenada is leading this list, it is followed by the Bahamas and New Zealand is the third.

Azerbaijan took the 6th place by the ratio of the number of medals to the country's GDP.

Chinese Taipei is leading this ranking, it is followed by Grenada and Jamaica is the third. Countries neighboring with Azerbaijan - Georgia and Armenia took 4th and 5th places respectively.

Azerbaijan won 18 medals at the Olympic Games in Rio. In general medal standings country located on the 39 place and in the number of medals - on the 15th.