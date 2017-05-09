Azerbaijan play out goalless draw with Cameroon

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Hosts Azerbaijan held Cameroon to a 0-0 draw on the opening day of the football tournament as the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games got underway in Baku.

Report informs, the result leaves defending champions Morocco, Cameroon's next opponents, at the top of the group table after they defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 in an earlier match.

The Indomitable Lions, who received a phone call from legend Roger Milla to show his support, fielded a strong team with brothers Frank Bagnack (Real Zaragoza) and Michel Vaillant (FK Mladost) manning the squad at both ends of the pitch.

Azerbaijan will next face Saudi Arabia.