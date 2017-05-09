 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan play out goalless draw with Cameroon

    Azerbaijan will next face Saudi Arabia

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Hosts Azerbaijan held Cameroon to a 0-0 draw on the opening day of the football tournament as the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games got underway in Baku.

    Report informs, the result leaves defending champions Morocco, Cameroon's next opponents, at the top of the group table after they defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 in an earlier match.

    The Indomitable Lions, who received a phone call from legend Roger Milla to show his support, fielded a strong team with brothers Frank Bagnack (Real Zaragoza) and Michel Vaillant (FK Mladost) manning the squad at both ends of the pitch.

    Azerbaijan will next face Saudi Arabia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi