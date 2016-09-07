Azerbaijan officially refuses from 3 licenses of XV Paralympic Games

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan refused from 3 licenses because of exclusion of Russian Paralympic Athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Report informs referring to the Youth and Sports Ministry, Azerbaijani Paralympians participated in the Games under a license that they have earned.

According to the decision of Court of Arbitration for Sport, licenses of Russian Paralympic Athletes taken by the International Olympic Committee and distributed to other countries.

Notably, 27 Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes won 44 licenses in 6 types of sport for XV Paralympic Games.