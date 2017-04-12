Azerbaijan national volleyball team will perform with regular players in Baku 2017

© Report.az

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national volleyball team will perform in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku with regular players. Manager of the national team Oksana Kurt told Report.

She told that both main and youth teams started training session in Baku on April 7. Scheduled training program started after routine medical examination of players. Only legionnaires absent: “Ksenya Poznyak plays for “Beşiktaş”, Yana Kulan for “Çanakkale Belediyespor”. Turkish championship ends by early May. They will come as soon as it ends. Player of Italian “Firenze” Odina Bayramova will join us by end of April, player of Japanese “Toyota” Polina Rahimova by the beginning of Islamic Games”.

The main team will travel to Slovenia on April 15 for second stage of training, the youth team will continue training in Guba. According to her, the team has no serious injuries: “We will be in Marribor until May 2. On May 4, Belarus team will come to Baku. We schedule two test games with them. The main team will play 3, youth - 2 games”.

According to Azerbaijan national team manager, Turkish national team will not perform in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games with its leading players: “I don’t think they will bring main team to Baku. Because they will prepare for world championship to be held after Islamic Games. They may bring 2nd or 3rd team. We will play with main team."

Notably, 4 Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku, May 12-22.