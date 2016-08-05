 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan names paralympic athletes to Rio 2016

    Ilham Zakiyev will be the nation’s flag bearer

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan announced its delegation for the Paralympic Games.

    Report informs referring to the Paralympic Movement website, Azerbaijan will be sending 41 athletes: 16 in athletics, seven in judo, two in powerlifting, 12 in swimming, three in shooting and one in archery; additionally five of the athletes are women.

    Paralympic, world and European champion judoka Ilham Zakiyev will be the nation’s flag bearer.

    The Paralympic Games will be held in Brazil from 7 to 18 September.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi