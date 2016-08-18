Azerbaijan breaks record at Olympic Games

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ After gaining independence, Azerbaijan set absolute record at the Summer Olympics. Report informs after the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, Azerbaijan won highest number of Olympic medals.

It happened after taekwondo practitioner Patimat Abakarova won bronze medal.

As a result along with taekwondo Azerbaijan won medals in judo, Rustam Orujov (73 kg) and Elmar Gasimov (100 kg), wrestling - Greco-Roman - Rasul Chunayev (66 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) and women Maria Stadnik (48 kg), kayak - Inna Osipenko-Radomskaya (1 seat boat 200 meters).

Lorenzo Sotomayor and Kamran Shahsuvarly both have already won bronze medals in boxing.

In "Barcelona-1992" representatives of Azerbaijan achieved results in 2 types of sports (judo and gymnastics), 1 (freestyle wrestling) in "Atlanta 1996", in "Sydney-2000" (free-style wrestling, shooting, boxing) and 3 in "Athens 2004" (shooting, Greco-Roman wrestling, boxing), "Beijing 2008" (judo, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, boxing), "London 2012 (weightlifting, Greco-Roman wrestling, boxing).

At the same time 22-year-old Abakarova for the first time won Olympic Medal in Taekwondo.

Azerbaijan won 8 types of Olympic medals. First medal at "Rio 2016" was won in kayaking. Obviously we managed to win 2 bronze medals in new sports.

Notably Abakarova was silver medalist of "Baku-2015" European Games.