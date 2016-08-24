Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Vice President: We were expecting 5 medals at least

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'We were expecting 5 medals of boxing at least. Unfortunately, we couldn't achieve it. I'd like to congratulate the athletes who won medals at Rio 2016'.

Report was told by Suleyman Mikayilov, Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Vice President, while commenting on Rio 2016 boxing matches.

S.Mikayilov stressed referee unfairness during several matches. He said that they didn't protest against the referee unfairness at final match of Lorenzo Sotomayor, 64 kg: 'Because no relevant case defined in the law'.

'For the first time, boxers fought without headgear at Rio 2016'. The ABF official said that normally accepts this case. He added that there is no unusual case in bleeding during fights without headgear: 'Bleeding occurs despite headgear'.

Notably, Azerbaijani boxers Lorenzo Sotomayor (64 kg) won silver medal, Kamran Shahsuvarly (75 kg) bronze of Rio 2016.