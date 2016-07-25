Azad Rahimov: 'Azerbaijani flag will be raised at Rio Olympics Village on August 3'

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani delegation will leave for the Olympics on August 1.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said speaking about preparations to Rio 2016 Olympics.

He said that preparations are being carried out to the seeing-off ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, organization of some events planned: 'We will arrive in Rio de Janeiro at 9:30 local time after 14-hour charter flight. Azerbaijan's flag will be raised at Rio Olympic Village on August 3. It is winter there, at present. The country has a 8-hour difference between Baku. We decided that 6-8 day is enough for adaptation to the climate'.

The minister said that paralympians will leave for Rio de Janeiro in September. He said they expect high achievements of all athletes.

According to A.Rahimov, the countries of over 51 athletes are considered as major composition. Saying that they will be accommodated in separate building due to being represented by 56 athletes, A.Rahimov stressed that they will be placed in the same building with representatives from Slovakia and Portugal.

The minister added that 94 domestic and 24 international competitions were held in Azerbaijan, the athletes participated in 102 international competitions. Over 100 training sessions have been organized not less than 12 days. 400 athletes were involved in the preparatory process. They attended more than 1000 contests in 2013 - 2016.

The minister stated that during the preparations, types of sports have been classified. He said that failure recorded only in volleyball, which is one of priority types: 'We made one mistake. We failed to qualify only in volleyball'.

Notably, Rio-2016 will be held on August 5-21.