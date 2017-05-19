Azad Rahimov: 44 medals out of 116 grabbed by female athletes in Islamic Games

© Report.az

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "116 medals have been won in Islamic Games. 44 of them grabbed by female athletes. This is an indicator that women have full rights in society”.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Republic Azad Rahimov has said at today's conference titled "Physical health of girls: Development of next generation".

The minister noted that Azerbaijani women have always been active in the socio-political life of the country. After independence, the role of women in this field has increased.

Secretary General of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Faisal Al-Nasser called the organization of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games an important step for demonstrating successes of Azerbaijani athletes to Europe: "During the Games, female athletes performed at a satisfactory level. We will continue to work in future to improve these examples and demonstrate our success to the world. A large number of volunteers took part in the Games. This is a clear indicator of interest of the country's youth in sports."