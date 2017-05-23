Awarded Azerbaijani athletes grabbing medals in last race day of Islamic Games

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last meeting with Azerbaijani athletes who won medals in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games was held at National Olympic Committee (NOC) as part of theVictory Days.

Report informs, at first a video clip dedicated to closing ceremony of the Games was shown. The NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade said that President Ilham Aliyev will receive all athletes today to congratulate them.

Vice President of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Azer Aliyev and the NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade awarded 8 athletes who won medals in last race day of Islamic Games.

Notably, yesterday Echin Eminov (56 kg), Bayram Shammadov (65 kg), Vugar Karamov (70 kg) have grabbed silver, while Orkhan Hatamov (48 kg), Ruslan Piraliyev (60 kg) and Parviz Abdullayev (75 kg ) took bronze medals.