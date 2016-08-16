Athlete who brought bronze medal to Azerbaijan said she was happy with results

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Feelings are very high, it is the Olympic Games, we are preparing for all our life to this start, so it is impossible to convey emotions."

Report informs, Azerbaijani bronze medalist in Rio in rowing Inna Osipenko- Radomskaya said.

"These 40 seconds are valuable, a lot of training, millions of kilometers of suffering. Therefore, when we get to the start, it is already an achievement. And when we get to the finish line and win a medal, it's just an incredible feeling " - bronze medalist added.

I.Osipenko-Radomskaya said she is pleased with the result, moreover, she will compete for the 500 meters:"Therefore, at 200 meters it is a good result.Here it is necessary to count on a good start. No matter what kind of medal it is when you win an Olympic medal you're a winner, ".Speaking about the expectations from the competition in 500 meters, the Azerbaijani athlete said that she would continue to work and will count on success.

I.Osipenko- Radomskaya also called on other Azerbaijani athletes to continue to try to endure to the end.