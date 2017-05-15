 Top
    Artistic gymnastics at 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku - PHOTO REPORT

    Five Azerbaijani gymnasts rose to the honorable pedestal© Report.az

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today in Baku 2017 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has been remembered with interesting gymnastics competitions.

    Five Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts rose to the honorable pedestal.

    Report informs, Murad Agharzayev became a winner of gold medal. In the floor exercises, he outpaced the opponents, gaining 14,400 points.

    Bence Talas (on still hoops), Ekaterina Tishkova (on uneven bars) and Marina Nekrasova (jumping over the vault) became silver medalists.

    Another gymnast, Timur Bayramov, won the bronze medal. In the final of the competition on movements on parallel bars, he scored 13,100 points.

    Report presents a photo report prepared from the competition.

