AISGOC and SOCAR sign partnership agreement

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) has signed an agreement with SOCAR.

Report informs citing the Operations Committee, as official oil and gas partners of the Games, SOCAR and BP intend to support development of potential in sport in Azerbaijan and contribute to a healthy future of youth.

As a result of the attention and care towards the development of Azerbaijani sports during recent years, international sports organizations have adopted decisions to hold a number of prestigious sporting events in the country. 1/4 final match of UEFA Euro 2020 and group matches are planned to be organized in Baku. Also, Baku is one of the two candidate cities to host 2019 Champions League final.

Notably, during the past period, several local and foreign companies have signed agreements on official partnership with the Operations Committee. AZAL, BP and Microplus are also among the Islamic Solidarity Games official partners. Fresco, ITicket.AZ, Milla and RedBull companies take place among the official supporters. New partners are expected to join in the near future.