© Report.az

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be attended by leaders and presidents of international federations from about 30 countries.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told reporters.

According to him, participation of federation presidents from other countries not approved yet.

Notably, opening ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium, May 12.