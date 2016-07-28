A team of Refugee Olympic Athletes first time to compete at Rio 2016

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ A team of Refugee Olympic Athletes is scheduled to compete at the2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as independent Olympic participants, Report informs referring to the UN News Centre.

The team includes 10 athletes.

Five of them came from Southern Sudan living in Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya. During the last year, they were trained in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

"I want to meet other refugees and other athletes and, of course, I want to see Brazil, said one of the athletes Anjelina Nadai Lohalith. - Ever since I came here, I trained hard and I was able to improve the results, I used to run 400 m for 85 seconds, and now just for a minute."

Among the refugees, who will travel to Rio de Janeiro, are also Syrians and natives of Congo.

Notably, XXXI Summer Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro on 5-21 August.