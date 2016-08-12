5 Azerbaijani sportsmen will compete today at Olympics in Rio

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 5 Azerbaijani sportsmen will compete at the Summer Olympic Games, "Rio-2016".

Report informs, they will be performing in competitions in judo, shooting, boxing and athletics.

The last representative of Azerbaijan in judo Ushangi Kokauri will perform in the weight category over 100 kg.In the 1/16 finals, which will begin at 17:00 Baku time, his opponent will be Latvian Artur Nikiforenko.

At 19:15 shooter Ruslan Lunev will perform in shooting from a small-caliber gun from a distance of 25 m.The second stage of the competition, with 26 athletes will be held on August13 at 16:00, and final - at 19:30.

At night, at 01:15 boxer Albert Salimov 60 kg will meet in the quarter finals with Frenchman Sofyan Oumiaa.In case of a victory A.Selimov will win a bronze.

At 1:30 another boxer Kamran Shahsuvarly (75 kg) will meet with the Russian Artem Chebotarev in the 1/8 finals.

Finally, at 03:43 Anna Svidan will perform in group B.