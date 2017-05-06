4th Islamic Solidarity Games logo depicted in Ganja - VIDEO

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Logo of 4TH Islamic Solidarity Games has been depicted in Ganja.

Report informs, on the eve of Islamic Solidarity Games flashmob was held with the participation of 6 thousand young people. Young people gathered in the main square of Ganja, Heydar Aliyev. By creating live logo, they have demonstrated unity to the world around the challenges of peace and solidarity.

Community representatives and city residents watched the creation of the live logo.

Before a live portrait of national leader Heydar Aliyev was created in the same place in 2014 and live logo of “Baku-2015" first European Games was created in 2015.Last year, the "Ganja - 2016 European Youth Capital" logo was created.

Notably, the organizer of the live logo "Ganja European Youth Capital 2016" Public Union.