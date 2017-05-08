4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku start with football tournament

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will go up against the Islamic world's best footballing nations at the fourth Solidarity Games in Baku, with their first match against Cameroon in Bayıl Arena on Monday at 18:30.

Report informs, opening match will be between Saudi Arabia and Morocco U-23 teams

Notably, opening ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12. Athletes from 56 countries under the banner of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) will compete for 269 medals in 20 kinds of sports.

Islamic Solidarity Games for the first time held in Saudi Arabia in 2005. In October 2009 Games had to be held in Iran but was postponed and later canceled in April 2010. The third Islamiada took place in Indonesia in 2013.

May 8 (Monday)

Football

Group A

10:30. Saudi Arabia - Morocco

"Azal Arena"

18:30. Azerbaijan - Cameroon

"Bayil Arena"

Group B

12:30. Algeria - Turkey

"Bail Arena"

16:30. Palestine - Oman

"Azal Arena"