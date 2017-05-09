The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games handball tournament starts

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ / Handball tournament of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games starts today.

Report informs, Azerbaijani male team will meet with Pakistan on second day of the tournament. Our women will play with Cameroon.

Notably, the opening ceremony of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12.

Handball

Group stage

May 9 (Tuesday)

Men

Group A

Saudi Arabia – Algeria

Pakistan – Azerbaijan

Group B

Morocco – Turkey

Iraq – Jordan

Women

Group A

Turkey – Uzbekistan

Cameroon – Azerbaijan

“Sərhədçi” Sport Complex

Notably, the games will be held between 09:00 – 21:50.