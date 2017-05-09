 Top
    The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games handball tournament starts

    Azerbaijan national teams will meet with Pakistan and Cameroon

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ / Handball tournament of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games starts today.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani male team will meet with Pakistan on second day of the tournament. Our women will play with Cameroon.

    Notably, the opening ceremony of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12.

    Handball

    Group stage

    May 9 (Tuesday)

    Men

    Group A

    Saudi Arabia – Algeria

    Pakistan – Azerbaijan

    Group B

    Morocco – Turkey

    Iraq – Jordan

    Women

    Group A

    Turkey – Uzbekistan

    Cameroon – Azerbaijan

    “Sərhədçi” Sport Complex

    Notably, the games will be held between 09:00 – 21:50. 

