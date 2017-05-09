The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games handball tournament starts

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ / Handball tournament of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games starts today.
Report informs, Azerbaijani male team will meet with Pakistan on second day of the tournament. Our women will play with Cameroon.
Notably, the opening ceremony of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12.
Handball
Group stage
May 9 (Tuesday)
Men
Group A
Saudi Arabia – Algeria
Pakistan – Azerbaijan
Group B
Morocco – Turkey
Iraq – Jordan
Women
Group A
Turkey – Uzbekistan
Cameroon – Azerbaijan
“Sərhədçi” Sport Complex
Notably, the games will be held between 09:00 – 21:50.
