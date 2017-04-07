Baku hosts 5th meeting of IV Islamic Solidarity Games Coordination Commission

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted the 5th meeting of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games Coordination Commission.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, General Secretary of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Faisal Abdul Aziz Al Nassar and other officials attended the event. F.A.Al-Nassar expressed his thanks to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President, Chairperson of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games Organization Committee Mehriban Aliyeva for high level preparations to Games.

Minister A. Rahimov informed participants on preparation process for the IV Islamic Solidarity Games. Reminding that the games will kick off in 36 days, minister told that they prepare for the Games with enthusiasm and professionalism: “Sportsmen from 57 countries will attend Islamic Games. They will unite the whole Islamic world in Azerbaijan. We are satisfied of completed works. Sale of tickets goes in line with our expectations. Especially I want to mark interest and attention of volunteers to the Games. We developed a training program for volunteers during one month. This program provides necessary knowledge and skills to 8000 volunteers. 16 venues will host competitions within the Islamic Games. More than 3000 sportsmen have already registered for participation in competitions. We prepare for this Games with enthusiasm and professionalism. There are still some works to be done. We deliver our thanks to all our friends and partners for their support”.

Notably, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku, May 12-22.