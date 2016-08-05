45 state and government heads to attend Rio 2016 opening ceremony

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ About 45 heads of state and government will attend the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs referring to AFP, from Latin American countries presidents of Argentina and Paraguay have already confirmed their presence.

From the European countries presidents of Germany, France and Portugal will also take part in opening ceremony.

US Secretary of State John Kerry also expected to attend ceremony.

XXXI Summer Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro from 5 to 21 August.