    33 Bangladesh athletes to compete in IV Islamic Solidarity Games

    The Asians will compete in 8 sports

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bangladesh will be represented by 33 athletes at Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku. 

    Report informs citing the The Daily Star, the Asians will compete in 8 Kinds of sports.

    Bangladesh athletes that won silver and a bronze medals during Islamic Solidarity Games in Indonesia in 2013 will compete in shooting, weightlifting, swimming, wrestling, gymnastics, athletics, karate and zurkhaneh

    Notably, 57 countries will participate in the IV Islamic Solidarity Games, May12 - 22.

