    25 athletes from Pakistan will take part in IV Islamic Games

    President of Federation said especially women have a chance to win medals

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan will be represented by 25 athletes in the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

    Report informs, President of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan Akram Sahi has said.

    Retired major-general said that 11 athletes are women. He believes, national championship on April 7-9 will not affect the composition of athletes in the list. A. Sahi noted that especially women have a chance to win enough medals.

    Notably, IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22.

