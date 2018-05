Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. swimming juggernaut Michael Phelps announced his retirement from professional swimming Monday.

Report informs, 31-year-old athlete is looking forward to a lot more time with his family and on the golf course.

Notably, M. Phelps won 5 gold and one silver medals at Rio-2016.

Overall, in Olympic Games he won 23 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.