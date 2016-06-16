2016 Olympic Village opens in Rio de Janeiro

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Olympic Village, which will house the delegation members of participating countries in Games 2016, was opened in Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the village will take more than 18,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, officials and volunteers.

The complex includes 31 buildings, which have more than 3,600 dwellings. On the territory of the village athletes will be provided with services of beauticians and psychologists. The complex has multi-confessional religious center, swimming pools and tennis courts.

First athletes are expected to arrive on July 24.

2016 Olympic Games will be held from 5 to 21 August in Brazil.