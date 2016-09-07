 Top
    XV Summer Paralympic Games starts in Rio

    The opening ceremony will be held tonight

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro starting tonight.

    Report informs ceremony to be held at the Marakana stadium begins at 18:15 local time (01:15 Baku time).

    Two-time judo Paralympics champion, 6-times European champion and winner of Baku-2015 European Games Ilham Zakiyev will carry Azerbaijan's tricolor during the ceremony. In addition, during the opening ceremony a surprise prepared for Azerbaijani viewers.

    Competitions will start on September 8. Azerbaijan will be represented by 27 paralympics and 6 of them are women. Athletes will compete in judo, athletics, swimming, shooting, archery and power lifting for 44 medals.

    The delegation left for Rio-de-Janeiro on September 2. On September 5, the flag raising ceremony took place in Paralympic Village.

    Paralympic Games will end on September 18.

