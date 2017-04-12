110 Indonesian athletes to participate in IV Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian delegation to the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will consist of 110 athletes.

Report informs citing BeritaSatu, the country will be represented in 13 kinds of sport, which includes basketball, volleyball, swimming, diving, athletics, para athletics artistic gymnastics, judo, karate, shooting, taekwondo, weightlifting and wushu. Indonesian national football team sidelined for late confirmation of the participation. If one of the participants refuses, the team will join the Games.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12 -22.