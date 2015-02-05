​The oldest man on the planet celebrates his 112th birthday

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The oldest man on the planet Japanese Sakari Momoi celebrates his 112th birthday. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, he celebrated it with his family in one of the special medical institutions in Tokyo, where he is under permanent control. Sakari Momoi was born in 1903 in Fukushima Prefecture in the north-east of the main Japanese island of Honshu. Throughout his life he was a professor of agricultural chemistry and a principal of several schools.

In August, the committee of Guinness World Records officially recognized Momoi the oldest man on the planet. Record holder was awarded with an honorary diploma.

The oldest woman on the planet - 116-year-old Misao Okawa also lives in Osaka, Japan.