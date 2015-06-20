​The first batch of humanoid robots sold out in Japan in a minute

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first batch of 1,000 humanoid robots Pepper was sold out in Japan in a minute, Report informs citing BBC.

Robot Pepper, developed jointly with Aldebaran Robotics SAS, is able to talk, to maintain a conversation, to understand human facial expressions and respond to his mood, as well as perform simple assignments and help around the house.

The cost of such a robot is 213 000 840 yen (about 1,800 dollars).

Together with the necessary software and service each robot will cost 956,448 yen (about 8,000 US dollars) over three years.