​The first batch of humanoid robots sold out in Japan in a minute

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first batch of 1,000 humanoid robots Pepper was sold out in Japan in a minute, Report informs citing BBC.
Robot Pepper, developed jointly with Aldebaran Robotics SAS, is able to talk, to maintain a conversation, to understand human facial expressions and respond to his mood, as well as perform simple assignments and help around the house.
The cost of such a robot is 213 000 840 yen (about 1,800 dollars).
Together with the necessary software and service each robot will cost 956,448 yen (about 8,000 US dollars) over three years.
