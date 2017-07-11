Student scores interview with Pentagon chief

© Washington Post

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ American schoolboy Teddy Fischer has scored an exclusive interview with Pentagon chief Jim Mattis after an aide of President Donald Trump inadvertently exposed the defence secretary’s cell phone number, Report informs citing the Interfax. Later the picture was removed from the website.

“I called it to see if it was him, because I was pretty curious if this is actually his number or is it kind of a joke,” Fischer said.

He didn’t leave a message but went on to text an interview request.

To his surprise, Mattis called back and agreed to schedule an interview, which ultimately would last for about 45 minutes.

What followed was a far-ranging conversation across political topics and history.

Later, an interview with the chief of the Pentagon was published in a school newspaper.