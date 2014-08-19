​South Korean police will clone dogs for the search activity for the first time in the world

They will select 40 dogs for cloning that showed their special skills in the search for explosives, drugs and during other special police operations.
“South Korea is the only one country in the world that possesses necessary technology for dogs cloning. To meet the needs of police officers we will hold a special selection among dogs with exceptionally outstanding abilities. Then, the chosen animals will be cloned", the official representative of the NAP issued.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
