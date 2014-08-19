​South Korean police will clone dogs for the search activity for the first time in the world

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of the program on improving the breed of dogs, the police in South Korea have decided to establish an institution that will clone animals that had shown special working qualities. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, according to the National Police Agency (NAP), about 1 million US Dollars was allocated for the implementation of the program of Cynology Research Institute of South Korea.

They will select 40 dogs for cloning that showed their special skills in the search for explosives, drugs and during other special police operations.

“South Korea is the only one country in the world that possesses necessary technology for dogs cloning. To meet the needs of police officers we will hold a special selection among dogs with exceptionally outstanding abilities. Then, the chosen animals will be cloned", the official representative of the NAP issued.