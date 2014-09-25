​Simultaneous use of several gadgets changes brain structure

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Simultaneous use of smart phones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets changes brain structure, scientists of the Sussex University have found, Report informs citing Lenta.ru According to the study, the density decrease of gray matter in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) occurs in abusers of multitasking. These areas are responsible for cognitive function and emotional control.

The new study is consistent with other information of Neurophysiology. Media-multitasking was previously linked with poor attention and emotional problems such as depression and increased anxiety.

However, the structure of the brain changes under the influence of different experience, not necessarily negative. In other studies, it was discovered that, the density of gray matter of taxi drivers studied the map of London or beginner magicians transforms either.