Scientists figured out where the tallest people mostly live

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Dutch men and Latvian women considered the highest in the world, according to a new study published by the journal eLife.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the average height of Dutch males is 182.5 centimeters, average growth of female residents of Latvia reaches 168 centimeters.

According to the survey, in the period since 1914, the jump in growth observed on people in 187 countries. Most obviously, it observed among Iranian men, their growth on average increased by 16 centimeters, and the residents of South Korea, which were higher by an average of 20 centimeters than 100 years ago.

The highest men also live in Belgium, Estonia, Latvia and Denmark, women - in the Netherlands, Estonia and the Czech Republic. Lowest men live in East Timor, their average height is less than 160 centimeters. Lowest women with an average growth of 150 centimeters live in Guatemala.