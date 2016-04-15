Puzzle of the Nazca in Peru holes is solved

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Strange spiraling holes dotted across the arid valleys of southern Peru have puzzled generations of archaeologists.

Report informs citing Daily Mail. but researchers believe they may have solved the mystery of the Nazca holes, known as puquios, with the help of satellite images and data.

They said the holes formed part of a 'sophisticated' hydraulic system that allowed the ancient Nazca civilisation to retrieve water from underground aquifers.

The Nazca culture, which flourished around 100BC to 800AD, were the same people who created the vast geoglyphs on the featureless landscape, also known as the Nazca lines.

Rosa Lasaponara, from the Institute of Methodologies for Environmental Analysis in Italy, said the holes appear to have allowed the Nazca to survive in the notoriously drought hit region.

She said the water drawn to the surface by the funnel-shaped holes turned the area into a flourishing landscape able to support agriculture.