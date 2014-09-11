Ozone layer to recover in the coming decades

Baku. September 11. REPORT.AZ/ Recovery of the ozone layer will occur in the coming decades because of eliminating a number of chemicals.

Report informs, this was announced in a new study by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) experts.

Ozone protects the earth from ultraviolet radiation, which is the main cause of melanoma and other skin cancers.

UNEP believes that proper implementation of the Montreal Protocol will prevent 2 million cases of skin cancer till 2030, and will make an important contribution to the protection of wildlife and the development of agriculture.

Experts note that the phase out of ozone depleting substances and also helps in the fight against climate change.

The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was signed on 16 September 1987. It failed to start production and consumption of 100 kinds of chemicals. Azerbaijan ratified the Montreal Protocol on 21 June 1996.