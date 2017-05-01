Oldest human dies in Indonesia aged 146

© EPA

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Indonesian man who claimed to be 146 years old - the longest living human ever - has died in his village in Central Java.

Report informs referring to the BBC, according to his papers, Sodimedjo, also known as Mbah Ghoto (grandpa Ghoto), was born in December 1870.

But Indonesia only started recording births in 1900 - and there have been mistakes before. Yet officials told the BBC his papers were valid, based on documents he provided and interviews with him.

He was taken to hospital on 12 April because of deteriorating health. Six days later he insisted on checking out to return home.

Since he came back from the hospital, he only ate spoonfuls of porridge and drank very little.

A heavy smoker until the end, he outlived four wives, 10 siblings and all his children.

If independently verified, his age would make Grandpa Ghoto older than French centenarian Jeanne Calment, who was 122 when she died, and is considered the longest living human in recorded history.