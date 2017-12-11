NASA may spend $ 12.4 bln to search for Earth-like planets

© Getty Images

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) intends to send three new telescopes into space in the next ten years.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Associate Administrator of the Agency Thomas Zurbuchen told the US congressmen.

Zurbuchen stated that telescopes will be designed to search for terrestrial exoplanets, and work in this direction will begin early 2018.

During the hearing, U.S. Government Accountability Office representative, Cristina Chaplain, said that for the implementation of the NASA project, funding "not less than $12.4 billion" will be required, which is half the budget of the NASA Department of Astrophysics.