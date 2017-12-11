 Top
    Close photo mode

    NASA may spend $ 12.4 bln to search for Earth-like planets

    NASA intends to send three new telescopes into space© Getty Images

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) intends to send three new telescopes into space in the next ten years.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, Associate Administrator of the Agency Thomas Zurbuchen told the US congressmen. 

    Zurbuchen stated that telescopes will be designed to search for terrestrial exoplanets, and work in this direction will begin early 2018.

    During the hearing, U.S. Government Accountability Office representative, Cristina Chaplain, said that for the implementation of the NASA project, funding "not less than $12.4 billion" will be required, which is half the budget of the NASA Department of Astrophysics.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi